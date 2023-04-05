Verlander (shoulder) underwent a follow-up MRI Wednesday which showed reduced inflammation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Verlander has kept throwing after being diagnosed with a low-grade teres major muscle strain and he will be able to continue doing so. There remains no timetable for the veteran right-hander's return, but he is moving in the right direction.
