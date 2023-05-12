Verlander's next start has been pushed from Monday to Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

David Peterson will make a spot start in the Mets' series finale against the Nationals on Monday, giving Verlander an extra day of rest while also lining him up to handle Tuesday's series opener versus the red-hot Rays. The veteran right-hander has posted a vintage 2.25 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB through 12 innings (two starts) with New York after missing the first five weeks of the season because of a shoulder strain.