Verlander (shoulder) was still limited to flat-ground throwing as of Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Verlander has upped the intensity of these flat-ground workouts, but it will remain difficult to map out a timetable for his 2023 debut until he resumes throwing off a mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter said he doesn't expect the veteran right-hander to be ready during the Mets' upcoming West Coast road trip, which runs through April 23. Verlander landed on the injured list March 30 after being diagnosed with a low-grade teres major strain.