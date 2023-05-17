Verlander (1-2) was hit with the loss Tuesday against the Rays after allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.

Verlander struggled badly in this one despite having an extra day of rest after his start was pushed back to Tuesday. Isaac Paredes opened up the scoring in the third with a three-run blast to left field and then followed that up with another two-run homer in the fifth. Verlander recorded an underwhelming 21 percent CSW in Tuesday's outing and has now given up four home runs over his first three starts of the year. He now owns a 4.76 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB over 17 innings and will look to get back on track in a projected start against the Guardians over the weekend.