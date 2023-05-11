Verlander (1-1) got the win Wednesday over the Reds, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings of work.

The only damage against Verlander came in the opening frame. Jonathan India led off with a single and eventually came around to score off a double from Jake Fraley. Verlander quieted the Reds from there on out, allowing just two other batters to reach via walks. He generated 13 swinging strikes on 104 pitches and was still touching 96 MPH with his fastball in the seventh inning. It was a dominant effort from the 2022 AL Cy Young winner and he'll take a 2.25 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across two starts into a favorable matchup against the Nationals next week.