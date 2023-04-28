Verlander (shoulder) fanned six over 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his rehab start with Double-A Binghamton on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Verlander got his pitch count up to 69 in the outing and allowed just two hits and one walk. There's no word on what his velocity looked like, but the results were certainly there. It's expected to be the only rehab start Verlander makes, as he's in line to make his Mets debut on May 3 in Detroit against his former team.
