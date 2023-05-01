Manager Buck Showalter confirmed that Verlander (shoulder) is lined up to be activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday to make his season and Mets debut that day in Detroit, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports.

Verlander will be coming off the IL on five days' rest after he made his lone minor-league rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Friday, when he struck out six over 4.2 scoreless innings. He's been out all season with a low-grade teres major strain in his right shoulder, but he tossed 69 pitches in the outing for Binghamton and shouldn't face any significant restrictions in his 2023 MLB debut.