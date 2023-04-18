Mets manager Buck Showalter said that Verlander (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Verlander completed his first bullpen session since suffering a low-grade teres major muscle strain just before Opening Day on Saturday, and it's a positive sign he's scheduled to throw another bullpen a few days later. The right-hander will need to make at least one rehab start before returning to the Mets' rotation, but it does appear the reigning AL Cy Young winner has a chance to make starts for New York by the end of April.