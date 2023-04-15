Verlander (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday in Florida, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
It was his first time throwing off a mound since he suffered a low-grade teres major muscle strain just before Opening Day. Verlander will do another bullpen workout early next week before then advancing to live batting practice. At least one minor-league rehab start would follow. There's no exact timetable, but the veteran right-hander appears on track to make his Mets debut around late April or early May.
