Verlander (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday in Florida, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It was his first time throwing off a mound since he suffered a low-grade teres major muscle strain just before Opening Day. Verlander will do another bullpen workout early next week before then advancing to live batting practice. At least one minor-league rehab start would follow. There's no exact timetable, but the veteran right-hander appears on track to make his Mets debut around late April or early May.

