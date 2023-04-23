Verlander (shoulder) threw 43 pitches over three innings during a simulated game Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Verlander resumed throwing bullpen sessions in mid-April and has moved to a five-day schedule as he closes in on a return from the injured list. Following Sunday's simulated game, he expects to pitch in a minor-league rehab start Friday as his next appearance, which puts him on track to rejoin the Mets around the first week of May.
