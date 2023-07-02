Verlander (3-4) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one unearned run on five hits and a walk over seven innings in a 4-1 victory over the Giants. He struck out six.

The 40-year-old blanked San Francisco for six innings before a Pete Alonso error in the seventh cracked the door open a bit, but Verlander limited the damage then fanned Brandon Crawford to end the threat. The three-time AL Cy Young Award winner is rounding into form, compiling a 2.65 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB through 34 innings since the beginning of June, and Verlander is now three wins away from 250 for his career. He'll get one more turn through the rotation before the All-Star break, an outing which lines up for next weekend in San Diego.