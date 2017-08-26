Play

McGowan was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

During his four-day stint in the majors, McGowan appeared in one game, giving up one run on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings. He'll return to Las Vegas, where he owns a 4.06 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.

