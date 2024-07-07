Torrens went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Getting the nod behind the plate after Francisco Alvarez took a Paul Skenes fastball off his elbow Friday, Torrens opened the scoring with a bases-loaded double in the third inning. He hasn't fallen out of the game plan completely since Alvarez returned from the injured list about a month ago -- Torrens has started four of the last seven games, three at catcher and one at DH, and manager Carlos Mendoza will likely continue to find way to get him into the lineup given his .317/.364/.610 slash line with three homers in 44 plate appearances since joining the Mets.