Torrens will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Phillies.

A sore left hand kept Torrens out of action for three straight games before he re-entered the lineup Sunday in the Mets' 4-3 loss to Atlanta. Torrens' hand checked out fine after going 1-for-3 with a base hit while playing eight innings behind the dish, so he'll stick in the starting nine for the second straight day as the Mets open a three-game set with the Phillies. Torrens is likely to see the bulk of the starts at catcher until top backstop Francisco Alvarez (thumb) is ready to return from the injured list.