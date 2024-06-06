Torrens went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Nationals.

The backstop took Patrick Corbin deep in the third and sixth innings as he produced his first multi-homer game in the majors in nearly three years. Torrens has started three of four games since joining the Mets, going 3-for-10 with his third hit being a double, and the 28-year-old is making a strong case to stick around as the No. 2 catcher instead of Tomas Nido when Francisco Alvarez (thumb) comes off the IL next week.