Mets' Luis Torrens: Hitting bench in Alvarez's return
By RotoWire Staff
Torrens is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
After starting behind the plate in each of the Mets' first three games out of the All-Star break, Torrens will get a breather as New York opens a three-game set with the Angels. After a productive month-long stint at Triple-A Syracuse, Francisco Alvarez was recalled Monday and will spell Torrens at catcher. With Torrens producing a .505 OPS since the beginning of July, he could be at risk of losing his grip as the Mets' preferred option at catcher if Alvarez can continue his hot-hitting ways in his return to the big club.