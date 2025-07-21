Torrens is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

After starting behind the plate in each of the Mets' first three games out of the All-Star break, Torrens will get a breather as New York opens a three-game set with the Angels. After a productive month-long stint at Triple-A Syracuse, Francisco Alvarez was recalled Monday and will spell Torrens at catcher. With Torrens producing a .505 OPS since the beginning of July, he could be at risk of losing his grip as the Mets' preferred option at catcher if Alvarez can continue his hot-hitting ways in his return to the big club.