The Mets acquired Torrens from the Yankees on Friday in exchange for cash considerations and purchased his contract from Triple-A Syracuse, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

The Mets have designated Omar Narvaez for assignment and will replace him with Torrens. The 28-year-old has hit .279/.339/.468 with five home runs this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Torrens should back up Tomas Nido for the time being but might be on the only until Francisco Alvarez (thumb) returns.