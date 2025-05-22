Torrens went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

The 29-year-old catcher has started seven of 19 games in May, hitting safely in the last five while batting. 300 (6-for-20) on the month. Torrens hasn't provided much other production, supplying just one RBI and two runs over that stretch, but half his hits have gone for extra bases (two doubles and a triple) and he sports a 7:4 BB:K. Francisco Alvarez is entrenched as the Mets' starter behind the plate, but Torrens' workload and current form still give him some fantasy value in deep NL-only formats.