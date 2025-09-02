Torrens went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's win over the Tigers.

It's the second three-hit performance for Torrens in his last five starts as he takes advantage of the latest IL stint for Francisco Alvarez (thumb/finger). Over nine games since Alvarez went down in mid-August, Torrens is batting .310 (9-for-26) with three doubles, two homers, six runs and 10 RBI. Alvarez is pushing to return quickly but isn't going to be 100 percent healthy until the offseason, so Torrens figures to retain a significant workload behind the plate through September.