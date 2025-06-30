Torrens went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

He supplied the Mets' only offense on the afternoon with his fifth-inning solo shot off Mike Burrows. It was Torrens' first multi-hit performance since taking over from a demoted Francisco Alvarez as New York's No. 1 catcher, and his first long ball since March 31. On the season, Torrens is slashing .222/.296/.340 with two homers and 14 RBI in 51 contests.