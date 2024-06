Torrens went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Padres.

Facing the team he made his big-league debut with back in 2017, Torrens took Jeremiah Estrada deep in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old catcher has started his Mets tenure off with a bang, batting .318 (7-for-22) in his first eight games for the club with three homers, but he remains firmly in the backup role behind Francisco Alvarez.