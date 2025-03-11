Torrens went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 28-year-old took Sonny Gray deep the other way in the second inning for his first long ball of the spring. Torrens is set to open the season as the Mets' starting catcher with Francisco Alvarez (hand) on the shelf until at least late April, but there's little reason to expect him to make an impact with regular playing time -- his .229/.292/.373 slash line over 130 regular-season plate appearances in 2024 was very similar to his .227/.289/.356 career line.