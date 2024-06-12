Torrens is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Torrens will take a seat for the second day in a row after closing out the weekend with his third consecutive start, but the 28-year-old journeyman has performed well enough since joining the team May 31 to stick around with the big club over fellow backstop Tomas Nido, who was designated for assignment Tuesday. Francisco Alvarez came off the 10-day injured list Tuesday and should see the bulk of the starts at catcher moving forward, even though Torrens has produced three extra-base hits through his first 18 plate appearances with the Mets.