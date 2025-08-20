Torrens will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Torrens will stay in the lineup for a second straight game and is poised to serve as the Mets' primary backstop after Francisco Alvarez was diagnosed earlier this week with a UCL sprain in his right thumb, which could threaten his availability for the rest of the season. Though Torrens should provide an upgrade defensively behind the plate, he'll likely struggle to match the production Alvarez provided as a hitter. Over 229 plate appearances on the season, Torrens has contributed a .214/.279/.305 slash line with two home runs, 16 RBI and 10 runs across 77 games.