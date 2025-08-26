Torrens went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI in Monday's 13-3 win over the Phillies.

The veteran catcher put together one of the best games of his career, tying his career high with five RBI. Torrens lined an RBI double in the sixth, then launched a three-run homer off Jordan Romano in the seventh to blow the game open before adding a run-scoring single in the eighth. Remarkably, the five RBI matched his total from his previous 53 games this season combined, a stretch in which he batted just .194.