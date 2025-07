Torrens is not in the Mets' starting lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

After starting in the Mets' 7-2 loss to the Brewers in Game 1 -- during which he went 1-for-3 -- Torrens will get a breather for Wednesday's night cap. Hayden Senger serves behind home plate and bat ninth in Game 2.