Vientos (foot) is batting fifth as the Mets' designated hitter Tuesday against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vientos hasn't seen game action since Saturday while dealing with a foot injury, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Washinton. The 23-year-old is 5-for-10 with two solo homers in his past three games but still has a disappointing .586 OPS in 144 plate appearances this season.