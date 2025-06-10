Vientos (hamstring) said Tuesday that he's back to jogging and hitting, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old landed on the injured list last week with a low-grade hamstring strain and was initially expected to return to baseball work after 10-to-14 days, but it appears he's a bit ahead of schedule in his rehab work. Vientos could be looking at a shorter absence than first anticipated, though at this point he's without an official timeline for his return.