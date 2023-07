Vientos is starting at third base and batting second Wednesday versus the Yankees.

This is the highest major-league lineup spot of the year for Vientos, who has gone 4-for-10 with a double since being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse last Thursday. Brett Baty continues to struggle offensively and the underperforming Mets might move some parts at the trade deadline, so Vientos could perhaps be in for an elevated role down the stretch between the hot corner and DH.