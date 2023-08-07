Vientos is expected to serve as the Mets' everyday third baseman after Brett Baty was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Though he's serving as the Mets' designated hitter and No. 5 batter Monday against Cubs southpaw Drew Smyly, Vientos looks poised to see the bulk of the starts at third base versus right-handed pitching while Daniel Vogelbach handles DH duties for those matchups. Known more for his prowess with the bat while he was coming up the Mets' farm system, Vientos may not have the defensive chops to stick at third base in the long term, but the non-contending Mets will at least use the next few weeks as a test run to see if he can hold his own at the position.