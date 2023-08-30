Vientos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

The rookie ruined a combined shutout bid for Texas by driving a 100.6 mph Aroldis Chapman fastball the other way to right-center field in the ninth inning. Vientos has started three straight games since recovering from a wrist injury and coming off the IL -- two at third base and one at DH -- but if Brett Baty (.298/.396/.649 at Triple-A since his demotion with a 21.6 percent strikeout rate) rejoins the roster in September, he could lose most of his playing time at the hot corner. Vientos has done little to show he deserves a regular spot in the lineup, slashing .195/.234/.305 over 137 plate appearances in the majors this season with three homers and 11 RBI.