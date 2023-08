The Mets activated Vientos (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at third base and bat eighth in the Mets' series finale with the Angels.

Vientos will be back in action Sunday after missing exactly 10 days due to left wrist tendinitis. The 24-year-old has posted a disappointing .195/.230/.288 batting line across 126 major-league plate appearances this season, but he should play regularly down the stretch as the Mets look ahead to 2024 and beyond.