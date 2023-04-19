Vientos is slashing .364/.446/.764 through 15 games with Triple-A Syracuse to begin the season with four doubles, six home runs, 14 runs and 17 RBI.

The 23-year-old nearly slugged his way onto the big-league roster this spring, and Vientos has carried over his hot hitting into the regular season. Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty have already been promoted to the Mets' roster, but it might take an injury to one of the team's 1B/DH options for Vientos to join them in New York despite his impressive production.