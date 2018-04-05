Mets' Mark Vientos: Delayed start to 2018 season
Vientos will remain behind in extended spring training to begin the season, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
There's been no word of an injury for the Mets' No. 1 fantasy prospect, but after playing in 51 games at Rookie ball last year as a 17-year-old, Vientos won't be rushed. He hit only four homers in 2017, but the power should come as he matures, marking him as a potential impact bat at third base.
