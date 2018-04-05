Vientos will remain behind in extended spring training to begin the season, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

There's been no word of an injury for the Mets' No. 1 fantasy prospect, but after playing in 51 games at Rookie ball last year as a 17-year-old, Vientos won't be rushed. He hit only four homers in 2017, but the power should come as he matures, marking him as a potential impact bat at third base.