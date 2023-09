Vientos had to be lifted from Saturday's game versus the Mariners because of right foot soreness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vientos evidently was bothered by a sore foot during his recent injured list stint with left wrist tendinitis and the foot issue flared up on him while running the bases Saturday. He'll be re-evaluated Sunday. Vientos cranked a solo home run and reached base three times Saturday before exiting.