Vientos was diagnosed with a low-grade strain in his right hamstring Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Now that the team has determined the severity of Vientos' injury, the plan is for him to rest and receive treatment for 10-14 days before returning to baseball activities. The 25-year-old had been splitting reps between third base and designated hitter before getting injured, and his absence has allowed Jared Young and Ronny Mauricio to benefit the most from extra playing time.