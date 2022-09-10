Vientos was called up for the first time by the Mets on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Contact concerns may ultimately prevent Vientos from making the most of his considerable power, but he hits the ball hard enough that he may be able to find success despite the whiffs. That's been the case for him in 101 games for Triple-A Syracuse this year, as he's struck out 28.6 percent of the time but still managed to hit .280/.358/.519 with 24 homers. He isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins but could earn at-bats at third base or designated hitter down the stretch, especially against lefties.