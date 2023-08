Vientos (wrist) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vientos played a rehab game with Triple-A Syracuse on Friday and it's apparently the only one he will need. The rookie infielder has been out since mid-August with left wrist tendinitis. He had been seeing regular action at third base before the injury and should return to playing most every day.