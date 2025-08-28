Vientos went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Phillies.

It was Vientos' seventh game of the year with at least three RBI, and he also swatted his 13th homer of the season. The 25-year-old slugger's .723 OPS in 2025 is disappointing after he posted an .838 OPS in the 2024 regular season, though he's now riding a 10-game hitting streak. During that span, Vientos is batting .395 with six big flies, four doubles and 17 RBI over his last 38 at-bats.