Vientos went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run for Low-A Columbia on Wednesday.

That's three homers in the last five games for Vientos, and the Mets' No. 4 fantasy prospect is now slashing a fantastic .380/.446/.680 through 14 games in July. He won't turn 20 until December, so any success he has in full-season ball is impressive, but his recent hot streak is offering hope that the power potential scouts saw in his lanky 6-4 frame is quickly becoming actual in-game power. Vientos is still at least a couple of years from the majors, but a big second half will send him skyrocketing back up prospect lists.

