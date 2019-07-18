Mets' Mark Vientos: Finding power stroke
Vientos went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run for Low-A Columbia on Wednesday.
That's three homers in the last five games for Vientos, and the Mets' No. 4 fantasy prospect is now slashing a fantastic .380/.446/.680 through 14 games in July. He won't turn 20 until December, so any success he has in full-season ball is impressive, but his recent hot streak is offering hope that the power potential scouts saw in his lanky 6-4 frame is quickly becoming actual in-game power. Vientos is still at least a couple of years from the majors, but a big second half will send him skyrocketing back up prospect lists.
