Vientos is hitting .277/.348/.588 with 14 homers, 40 RBI and 28 runs across 48 games for Double-A Binghamton.
The 21-year-old third baseman has a lot of swing-and-miss in his game -- that 29.4 percent strikeout rate is a little scary -- but he's also improved his walk rate to 9.0 percent, which is promising. Just as importantly, he's shown off a major increase in power, nearly doubling his ISO from .156 in 2019 to a startling .311 this year. Since the Mets have another promising third-base prospect in Brett Baty and Vientos isn't exactly known for his fielding acumen, he's been getting some reps in left field, too. Whatever position he lands at, Vientos will probably hit enough home runs to be a viable fantasy asset, though he'll probably never be a .300 hitter.