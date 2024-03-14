Vientos went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The 24-year-old took Dylan Coleman deep in the eighth inning, giving Vientos his third long ball of the spring in 12 games. His .206 batting average (7-for-34) is less impressive though, and his 2:8 BB:K indicates that he still needs to work on the contact issues that led to a .211/.253/.367 slash line over 233 big-league plate appearances in 2023. The Mets are hoping Vientos can step into a larger role this season and give them consistent production from the DH spot while providing a platoon partner at third base for Brett Baty, but he still has a lot to prove.