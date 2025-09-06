Vientos went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

Vientos made an early impact, driving in a run and scoring in the first inning before crushing a 427-foot homer in the third. The 25-year-old has been on a tear since the All-Star break, batting .285 with 19 extra-base hits and 32 RBI over 35 games. For the season, he owns a .245/.298/.441 slash with 16 home runs, 56 RBI and 41 runs scored across 396 plate appearances.