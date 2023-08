Vientos was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 16, with left wrist tendinitis, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Imaging scans taken Wednesday showed no structural damage, but Vientos will rest his wrist for at least the next nine days. Jonathan Arauz and Danny Mendick will likely share time at third base in his absence. Arauz is getting the start there in the Mets' series opener Thursday against the Cardinals.