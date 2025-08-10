Vientos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Vientos will head to the bench for the second time in the series while the Mets go with Jeff McNeil at designated hitter, Brett Baty at second base and Ronny Mauricio at third base in the finale. Since swatting a grand slam in the Mets' July 28 loss to the Padres, Vientos has fallen into a bit of a skid at the plate; he's posted a .526 OPS over his last eight contests.