Mets' Mark Vientos: Heating up at Columbia
Vientos went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI for Low-A Columbia on Sunday.
The 19-year-old seems to have turned a corner after a rough start to the campaign, slashing .367/.441/.567 over his last 16 games with two homers and 15 RBI as well as a solid 5:11 BB:K. Vientos still has a world of upside and power potential as he fills out, and while he now has some company at the hot corner in the Mets' pipeline after the club drafted Brett Baty with the 12th overall pick this year, his bat should play anywhere if he develops as expected.
