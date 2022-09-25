site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Mark Vientos: Hits first career homer
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vientos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 10-4 loss to the Athletics on Saturday.
Vientos hit his first major-league home run on a 3-1 offering from Ken Waldichuk to tie the game. The 22-year-old rookie third baseman is slashing .167/.286/.333 in 24 big league at-bats.
