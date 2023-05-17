The Mets plan to recall Vientos from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com

New York is hoping the 23-year-old can provide a lift to a sputtering lineup, as Vientos had been one of the top performers in the International League this season with a 1.104 OPS, 11.9 percent walk rate and 20.5 percent strikeout rate over 166 plate appearances. The slugger could initially serve as a short-side platoon option at third base or designated hitter, though it wouldn't be surprising if he eventually eclipsed Daniel Vogelbach as the Mets' preferred option at DH. Vogelbach has drawn walks at a prolific rate (16.8 percent) this season but is offering little power production (.119 ISO), an element the Mets could desperately use in their lineup.