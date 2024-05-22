Vientos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Cleveland.

Vientos got the Mets on the board in the fifth inning with a 430-foot bomb off Xzavion Curry before doubling in the sixth and scoring a second run on a Jeff McNeil homer. The 24-year-old Vientos is now 6-for-18 with four extra-base hits in five games since he was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. With Brett Baty struggling to a .180/.255/.320 slash line in May, Vientos could be in line for more playing time at the hot corner.