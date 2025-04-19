Now Playing

Vientos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old appears to be shaking off his early-season slump. Vientos has hit safely in six straight games and homered in the last two, batting .292 (7-for-24) over that stretch with two doubles, two homers, five runs and five RBI.

